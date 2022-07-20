      Breaking News
Joliet Raises Water Rate Starting November 1st

Jul 19, 2022 @ 11:55pm

At last night’s council meeting, the Joliet City Council approved a water and sewer rate increase to go into effect later this year. The increase was supported by a 7-1 council vote, with Caesar Guerrero being the lone no. Earlier this month, a consulting firm hired by Joliet asked the city to increase water rates by 10.5% and sewer rates by 3.0%. As a result, estimates show that the city would see the average monthly water bill increase by about $5. The current average bill in Joliet is $80 a month, while research has shown the average around the Will County area is $92 a month. The increase will go into effect on November 1st. 

 

 

