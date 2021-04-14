Joliet Public School District 86 Provides Meals for Children
Joliet Public Schools District 86 offers community members the opportunity to pick up free weekly meals for children 18 years old and younger. Meals are available for curbside pick-up at the school district’s four junior high schools. Distributions takes place every Thursday from 6:30-7:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Dirksen, Gompers, Hufford, and Washington Junior High Schools in Joliet. Families may receive up to one week’s worth of breakfasts and lunches per child each week. Child’s names are not required at the pick-ups, but face masks are required.
The curbside pick-ups occur in the Midland Avenue (south of Jefferson Street) parking lot at Dirksen, the Briggs Street (south of U.S. 6) parking lot at Gompers, the Ingalls Avenue (west of Larkin Avenue) parking lot at Hufford, and the Fourth Avenue parking lot (east of Richards Street) at Washington Junior High School.