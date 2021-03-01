      Weather Alert

Joliet Public Library to Cancel Star Wars Day for 2021

Mar 1, 2021 @ 12:52pm

The Joliet Public Library has announced that the 2021 Annual Star Wars Day event will be canceled this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the library’s current construction plans. The large crowds that the event draws together coupled with the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic is one of the reasons that led event organizers to make the difficult decision. The library’s plan to remodel the interior of the Ottawa Street Branch. Construction is expected to begin in March 2021. By June, much of the indoor and outdoor space used for Star Wars Day will be unavailable for public access due to construction.

This is the second year in a row that the Joliet Public Library has had to cancel the Star Wars Day event .

