Joliet Public Library Offering Veteran and Armed Forces Library Cards
The Joliet Public Library has recently added Veteran and Armed Forces Library Cards to its list of services. The Joliet Public Library Board of Trustees approved this new initiative in August 2020. Residents who are former or current members of the United States Armed Forces, and current members of the United States Armed Forces stationed locally without permanent addresses in the library’s service area, are eligible for a Veteran and Armed Forces library account at no cost.
Veteran and Armed Forces accounts are fine free for all material types and additionally qualify veterans and active duty personnel for 100 free prints. Fees for lost and damaged items still apply. To qualify, eligible residents must present either their driver’s license with ‘Veteran’ designation, officially recognized veteran or military identification cards or official DD214 form when requesting the card or a change to a current library card account.
This card may not be used by any other individual, and benefits do not apply to family members.
The Joliet Public Library is a resource for the Joliet community to read, explore, ask and discover. For more information, visit https://jolietlibrary.org/ or call 815-740-2660. Library hours are Monday–Thursday from 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m., Friday–Saturday from 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.