Joliet “Portillo’s” to Open on February 1st

Fast-casual chain Portillo’s has announced the grand opening date for its new, one-of-a-kind Joliet location. Portillo’s Pick Up, loacted at 1444 Larkin Avenue will open to the public on February 1st, 2022 at 10:30am. Unlike traditional restaurants, Portillo’s Pick Up will not have an indoor dining room. Instead, the 3,750- square-foot restaurant will feature three drive-thru lanes as well as a pick-up area for orders placed at portillos.com and through the Portillo’s app. The chain will also offer delivery and catering from the new Joliet restaurant. Portillo’s is also partnering with two local organizations, Joliet Public Schools District 86 and Spanish Community Center, to raise donations as part of the event.