      Weather Alert

Joliet Police Searching For Missing 14-Year-Old

Apr 28, 2022 @ 2:45pm

The Joliet Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a missing male juvenile from the 100 block of N Raynor Ave. Jalen Davis is a 14 year-old, African American male, ~5’08” & 140lbs, with brown eyes & black hair. Jalen was last seen wearing blue pants, a black windbreaker, & black gym shoes.
If you have any information on Jalen’s whereabouts, please call JPD Investigations Division at 815-724-3020 or Non-Emergency at 815-726-2491.
Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here Are 6 Ways to Fix Your Credit
Win 5 Free Drinks from Brewed Awakenings!
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Co-Workers Who Give Credit Get Credit, Too
Care Packages - Let's Send 'Em to our Deployed Troops
Luke Combs Shares New Album Title, Cover Art
Connect With Us Listen To Us On