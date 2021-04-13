Joliet Police Recover Body from Des Plaines River
The Joliet Police are sharing details after a body was recovered from the Des Plaines River early Tuesday morning. It was at approximately 7:27AM, Officers responded to the area of the 23000 block of South Youngs Road in the vicinity of the Des Plaines river for a report of a body in the water. After arriving at the scene, officers determined that an unidentified individual had been located in the Des Plaines River. The deceased was removed from the river by the Joliet Fire Department and the Will County Coroner’s Office was summoned to the scene. This incident remains under investigation. No further information will be released at this time.