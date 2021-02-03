Joliet Police: Pursuit Through City Leads to Multiple Charges
A 23-year-old Joliet man has been arrested after allegedly leading police on a chase through the city. It was on Tuesday at 7:16pm that Joliet Police were called to the 1000 of Draper Avenue regarding a possible violation of an order of protection. Upon arrival, Officers determined that the suspect, Roberto Amador, was a respondent in an order of protection that had yet to be served.
It was learned that Amador had fled the area in a vehicle prior to arrival of Officers. Officers in the area located Amador in a vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Belle Avenue and Fairview Avenue. Amador refused to stop the vehicle and a pursuit ensued. Amador then stopped near Ewing Street and Woodward Avenue where he ignored numerous commands to exit his vehicle. Amador then fled from Officers again. Officers pursued Amador to the area of Woodruff Avenue and Louise Ray Parkway where he finally stopped the vehicle. Amador exited the vehicle and was taken into custody without further incident.
Roberto Amador has been charged with Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding a Peace Officer, Fleeing and Eluding a Peace Officer, Obstructing a Peace Officer (2 Counts), Criminal Damage to Property and multiple traffic citations.