Joliet Police Officer Struck by Fleeing Vehicle

A Joliet Police officer is recovering after being hit by a car on Wednesday night. It was 11:19 pm that officers were called to the 1200 block of North Broadway Street regarding a suspicious person checking unoccupied vehicles. Shortly after arriving, officers found a car that was occupied by 33-year-old Joshua Gemmell and an elderly female passenger that was parked on the parkway and sidewalk. Officers approached the car and told both individuals inside to exit the vehicle, which they refused to do. Officers opened the driver’s side door to place Gemmell into custody when he suddenly accelerated the vehicle in reverse, pinning an Officer between the vehicle and a tree. He then placed the car in drive to attempt to flee and ran over the leg of the pinned officer with a front tire. The vehicle then fled southbound on Broadway Street.
Officers then began a search for Gemmell’s vehicle and learned that it had struck a residence in the 300 block of Hutchins Street. When police arrived they located Gemmell nearby and attempted to place him under arrest. He tried to flee and Joliet Police used a taser to end the pursuit. Methamphetamine was found during a search of Gemmell. Officers determined that the suspect’s 70-year-old mother was in the passenger seat of the vehicle during the incident. She was transported to Amita St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department after complaining of a medical problem. The injured Officer was transported by the Joliet Fire Department to Silver Cross Hospital where he was treated for his injuries and later released.
Joshua Gemmell was charged with Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer, Aggravated DUI, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Resisting/Obstructing a Peace Officer.