Joliet Police Officer Cleared in Shooting from January
Joliet Police have announced that they have received the final findings regarding an officer involved shooting in January. It was on January 28th at approximately 10:17am the Joliet Police Department was dispatched to 1200 Nicholson Street in Joliet for a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers spoke with 29-year-old Cordairel M. Whitmore. As Whitmore was speaking with Joliet Police Officer Brian Lanton on the front porch of the residence, Whitmore produced what appeared to be a handgun and pointed it at Officer Lanton.
Officer Lanton pulled his firearm and shot Whitmore multiple times. Whitemore survived the incident and has been charged with Aggravated Assault. The Will Grundy Major Crimes Task Force has stated that “Joliet Police Officer Brian Lanton was justified in using deadly force when he discharged his firearm striking Cordairel Whitmore.”