Joliet Police: Man Fatally Shoots Himself While Handling Firearm

A 22-year-old man died on Wednesday after their gun fired while they were handling it. It was at 11:42pm that officers were called to the 1300 block of Waverly Place after receiving a call that someone had shot themselves with a gun. Upon arrival, Officers located a 22-year-old male in the residence with a mortal gunshot wound.
After interviews with eyewitnesses on the scene, it was determined that the victim was handling an AR .223 pistol at which time the gun fired, striking the victim in the head. The Will County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and pronounced the victim deceased. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WJOL for the latest.