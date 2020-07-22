Joliet Police Make Arrest in 2018 Murder
Joliet Police have made an arrest in connection to a murder from 2018. Authorities have announced the arrest of 24-year-old Malik Bridges of Joliet, on three counts of First-Degree Murder and two counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon. On August 8th of 2018, Eric Ervins was shot and killed in the 800 block of Cardinal Lane in Joliet. During the course of the investigation, Joliet Police Department Detectives were able to determine that Bridges was the person who shot and killed Eric Ervins. With the assistance of the Will County State’s Attorney Office, Detectives were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Bridges for the murder of Eric Ervins. Malik Bridges was previously arrested by the Will County Sheriff’s Office on February 20th for a parole violation warrant and multiple counts of Unlawful Use of Weapon by a Felon, and is currently incarcerated at the Will County Adult Detention Facility. Bridge’s bond has been set at $2.5 million.