Joliet Police K-9 Retires

The Joliet Police have announced that after ten years of service K-9 Nes has officially retired. Nes alongside his partner Officer Kozielski, served Joliet for exactly ten years, from March 2, 2012 until, March 2, 2022. His first two years of service were in an undercover capacity, while assigned to the JPD Narcotics Unit. Nes also conducted hundreds of public demonstrations and completed over 50 school sniffs which resulted in multiple narcotic recoveries. Nes will live with Officer Kozielski in retirement.