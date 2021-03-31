Joliet Police Investigating Shooting Death of 56-Year-Old Woman
The Joliet Police are investigating the shooting death of a 56-year-old woman on Wednesday morning. It was a 6:44am that officers were called to a residence in the 200 block of Illinois Street. Upon arrival, Officers located a deceased female victim inside the residence who appeared to have been shot. The Will County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as Sonja L. Underwood.
This is an active investigation in its early stages. The Joliet Police Department will provide updates when further information becomes available.
If anyone has any information related to this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.