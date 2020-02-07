Joliet Police Investigating Friday Shooting that Injured One
Joliet Police are sharing information about a Friday afternoon shooting that left one man wounded. It was 12:09pm in the 200 block of Republic Avenue that Joliet Police were called in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival officers located a victim who had been shot. That person was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in critical condition. The Joliet Police Department is currently looking for assistance from the public. If any anyone or any business has surveillance videos of any activity between the hours of 11:40am to 12:20pm, they are encouraged to contact the Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020. The area of focus is on Republic Avenue from Jefferson Street to Glenwood Avenue. If anyone has any information related to this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Joliet Investigation Unit. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.