Joliet Police Investigating Double Homicide
The Joliet Police Department are investigating two Homicides that occurred in the 1100 block Parkwood Drive in the early morning of April 25th. It was at 12:45am, Officers responded to a call of shots fired. Officers arrived and determined that three individuals on the scene had suffered gunshot wounds. All three individuals were transported to local hospitals for medical attention due to their injuries.
Two subjects, 24-year-old Treshon L. Holland of Naperville and 18-year-old Treveal T. Barefield of Joliet, succumbed to their injuries. This is an ongoing investigation and is still in its early stages. The Joliet Police Department Investigations Division is actively looking into what occurred. Joliet Police will update the public at a later date when more information becomes available. Anyone who may have information about this incident is encouraged to call Detective Frank Coleman or Detective Jose Martinez at 815-724-3020. Anyone who has information, and wishes to remain anonymous, can also contact the Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/.