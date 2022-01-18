Joliet Police Investigating Cell Phone Store Robbery

Joliet Police are investigating a robbery at a local cell phone store. On Monday evening at 6:30pm officers were called to the Cricket Wireless store on Collins Street for a report of a robbery. The investigation has shown that three men entered the store and asked an employee about purchasing phones. The female employee attempted to assist the three suspects at which time they announced a robbery. WJOL has been told that a firearm was implied but never seen. The suspects forced the employee into a back room and eventually into a locked bathroom. They then stole phones and cash before fleeing out of the store
If anyone has information related to this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.