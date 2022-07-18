Joliet Police Investigate After Body Found in Des Plaines River

On July 18, 2022, at 5:34 AM, Officers responded to the area of Bicentennial Park (201 West Jefferson Street) for a report of a body that had been located in the Des Plaines River by a boater. Officers arrived on the scene and began an extensive search of the river. A Joliet Fire Department boat was launched into the river during the search. A short time later, an unidentified male that appeared to be deceased was located and recovered by
the Joliet Fire Department on the west bank of the river adjacent to the 300 block of Railroad Street.
The Will County Coroner’s Office pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. The Joliet Police Department is actively investigating this incident. Identification and a determination of the cause of death will be made by the Will County Coroner’s Office.