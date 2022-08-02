      Weather Alert

Joliet Police Host National Night Out At Joliet Memorial Stadium

Aug 2, 2022 @ 6:38am

The Joliet Police Department hopes you join them on Tuesday, August 2nd for National Night Out at Busey Bank’s Joliet Memorial Stadium. Meet your Joliet Police Department officers, plus there will be Child Safety seat checks and giveaways from Target and Walgreens.

There will be a children’s bike rodeo, and inflatable jump house and raffles for Ring Doorbell. The National Night Out event will be held tonight between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The first Night Out was held back in 1984. Police officers say they love the event because it’s a great way to build a relationship with the neighborhoods they serve.

