Joliet Police Find Woman Shot to Death Inside Car

An investigation is underway after a 24-year old Joliet woman was found deceased inside of a vehicle on Sunday morning. It was at 12:21 am that police were called to an alley in the 1200 block of Clement Street and discovered the body of Maya A. Smith. The Will County Coroner’s Office has told WJOL that Smith appeared to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Joliet Police also found a two-year-old child in the backseat of the car. Authorities have said that the child was unharmed but still transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department for a precautionary medical evaluation. The child was released to the custody of other family members.