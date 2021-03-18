Joliet Police Discover Guns and Drugs During Afternoon Traffic Stop
Joliet Police have announced the arrest of two men after an encounter in the 1800 block of McDonough Street on Wednesday afternoon. It was at 11:45am that officers observed a vehicle with a registration violation and initiated a traffic stop. Officers approached the vehicle and began speaking with the driver, 43-year-old Carl Rutherford of Glendale Heights and passenger, 29-year-old Alphanso Carter. While talking to the two men officers noticed two firarms in plain view on the lap of Rutherford. Officers ordered Rutherford from the vehicle and he was taken into custody without incident and the firearms were recovered. The other firearm’s serial number had been defaced and was unreadable. Upon search of Rutherford, Officers recovered cocaine and cannabis. It was also determined that Rutherford held an active Dupage County arrest warrant. Officers searched Carter and recovered cannabis and cocaine. Carter was taken into custody without incident.
Carl Rutherford has been charged with Armed Violence, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by Felon (2 Counts), Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Stolen Firearm, Defacing Identification Mark on Firearm, Possession of Cannabis, and an active Dupage County arrest warrant for failing to appear in court for a Possession of Controlled Substance charge.
Alphanso Carter has been charged with for Possession of Controlled Substance (2 Counts) and Possession of Cannabis.