      Weather Alert

Joliet Police: Chicago Man Arrested for Having Loaded Gun

Apr 20, 2021 @ 12:19pm

A 28-year-old Chicago man has been arrested after authorities recovered a loaded handgun in his vehicle. It was on Monday night at 9:29pm, Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near East Benton Street and Michigan Street after observing a traffic violation. Grubbs was identified as the driver. While speaking to Grubbs, Officers observed cannabis and an open alcohol container in plain view inside of the vehicle. Upon search of the vehicle, Officers recovered a loaded handgun and ammunition. Grubbs has been charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, No FOID, and multiple traffic citations.

Popular Posts
IRS Sending Out 'Plus-Up' Stimulus Checks - Happy Tax Day!
Killer whales attack fishing boat near Spain
Keith Urban Spotted Traveling in Style With his Daughters
Today is the Grand Opening of Bishop's Hill Winery in Joliet!
Blake Shelton Visits Orlando to Open 4th Restaurant, 'Ole Red'