Joliet Police Arrest Three Individuals Connected to Multi-Year Narcotics Investigation

The Joliet Police has announced three arrests connected to a multi-year narcotic investigation that started with the city Police Narcotics Unit. In the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 11th, Joliet Police Narcotic Officers along with Tactical Officers, Patrol Officers and federal police partners executed an arrest warrant following an extensive investigation into illegal activity connected to the suspects. The investigation led the to seizure of over 1500 grams of cocaine and $160,000.
The individuals arrested were 32-year-old Victor Gutierrez-Barajas of Rockdale, 41-year-old Tomas Aguirre of Joliet and 52-year-old Consuelo Aguirre-Recendiz of Homer Glen
Victor Gutierrez-Barajas was placed into custody at a residence in the 1200 block of Belleview Avenue and charged with 2 Counts of Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, 2 Counts of Unlawful Calculated Criminal Drug Conspiracy, and 3 Counts of Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance.
Tomas Aguirre was placed into custody at a residence in the 1300 block of Kenmore Avenue and charged with 2 Counts of Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, 2 Counts of Unlawful Calculated Criminal Drug Conspiracy, and False/Secret Compartment in a Motor Vehicle.
Consuelo Aguirre-Recendiz was placed into custody at a residence in the 13000 Block of South King Road and charged with Money Laundering.
All the individuals were transported to the Joliet Police Department for processing and then taken to the Will Adult Detention Facility.