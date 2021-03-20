Joliet Police Arrest Barricaded Suspect
Joliet Police have announced the arrest of one individual after a barricaded suspect refused to exit a residence early Saturday morning. It was at approximately 4:56AM, Officers responded to a residence in the 1300 block of Kinsey Avenue in regards to a domestic disturbance in which a barricaded suspect refused to exit the residence. The Joliet Police Special Operations Squad and Crisis Negotiators were deployed to the scene. Crisis Negotiators on scene contacted the suspect, who agreed to exit the residence and surrender to Officers at approximately 6:47AM.
Details of this investigation are still developing.