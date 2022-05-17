Joliet Police: 16-Year-Old Charged with Attempted Murder for Sunday Night Shooting

A 16-year-old male juvenile has been arrested in connection to the shooting of a 17-year-old juvenile. On May 15, 2022, at 7:36 PM, Officers were called to the area of Meadowview Elementary
School for a report of a shooting. After arriving, Officers located a 17-year-old male with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. The juvenile was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department. Joliet Police Detectives were able to identify the 16-year-old juvenile as the suspect responsible for shooting the victim. With the assistance of the Plainfield Police Department, the juvenile was placed into custody by Detectives at Plainfield Central High School on May 16, at 6:50 AM and transported to the Joliet Police Department. Detectives secured a search warrant for the residence of the juvenile arrestee. Upon search of the residence, Detectives recovered a 9mm handgun used in the shooting.
The juvenile is being charged as an adult and his bond has been set at $1 million. They’ve been charged with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon (2 Counts).