Joliet Plan Commision Votes No To NASCAR Land Sale
The owner of Chicagoland Speedway NASCAR wants to sell off parts of their property in Joliet. The land in question is just east of the racetrack. When the track was built in 2001, there was a buffer zone to the east that could be used for parking or any future expansion plans. Like everyone else, NASCAR finances have been hit hard, and they are asking the city of Joliet to re-zone the property. Recently, Chicagoland Speedway entered into an agreement with Hillwood Properties to build an industrial park on that land. But last night, the Joliet Plan Commission voted 7 to 0 against it. Comments from the commission include the assertion that traffic is already too heavy in the area, and that there are already enough warehouses in that locale. This is the same Plan Commission which previously approved 20-million feet of warehouse space as part of the NorthPointe project.