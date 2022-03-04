      Weather Alert

Joliet PD K-9 Retires After 10 Years Of Service

Mar 4, 2022 @ 8:04am

The Joliet Police have announced that after ten years of service, K-9 “Nes” has officially retired.

Nes, alongside his partner Officer Kozielski, served Joliet for ten years, from March 2, 2012 until, March 2, 2022. His first two years of service were in an undercover capacity, while assigned to the Joliet PD Narcotics Unit.

Nes also conducted hundreds of public demonstrations and completed over 50 school searches, which resulted in multiple narcotic recoveries. The Joliet Police Department report that Nes is the only dog in Illinois, and possibly in the United States, that has sniffed narcotics on humans.

Nes will live with Officer Kozielski in retirement.

