Joliet Park District’s Reopens Golf @ Woodruff, Wedgewood and Inwood
Golf Ball By Hole On Playing Field
A sign that life hopefully is getting back to normal is the fact that today May 1st, Joliet Park District will re-open three of their 18 hole golf courses to the public. Joliet Park District Director Brad Staab told the Joliet Patch on Thursday that all three public courses, Woodruff, Wedgewood and Inwood, are booked for 6 a.m. tee times Friday.
Governor Pritzker’s extension of the Stay at Home Order went into effect today with a few changes. One of them is the opening of golf courses provided that the golf courses implement several social distancing guidelines.