Joliet Park District Will Get Artificial Turf
A public/private partnership will change the softball field at Inwood Sports Complex to artificial turf. The Joliet Park District has approved the construction and “Use Agreement” between the Park District and Redbirds Baseball, Inc. The baseball organization will install artificial turf at the softball field at Inwood Sports Complex. This will allow the traveling baseball organization to use the fields on a certain number of weekends in the spring and summer for their league plus allow the public to use the softball fields during the week and some weekends as well. Executive Director of the Joliet Park District Brad Staab says this is a win/win for the public and tax payers will not see any additional expenses. The park district will use capital funds and money left over the 2014 referendum. The Redbirds organization will pay an annual fee and use the field on certain weekends.
Staab says this organization will bring in players and teams from the midwest and around the country, turning one square block of the Inwood Sports Complex into a destination point. The area includes Inwood Golf Course, ATI Field Joliet Stadium and the softball fields at Inwood Sports Complex.
Construction is expected to begin September 1st and could be completed by November 1st.