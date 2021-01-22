      Weather Alert

Joliet Park District Announces Investigation Into Potential Financial Improprieties

Jan 21, 2021 @ 8:51pm

The Joliet Park District has announced that they have recently discovered potential financial improprieties by a former employee. In a statement to the media the district says that the incident is now under investigation.

The Park District has made a number of personnel and system changes designed to increase transparency and raise professional standards across the organization, with support and direction from the Park Board. These changes have included the hiring of a new Executive Director, a new Superintendent, a new Director of Finance, implementation of new accounting software, updating of purchasing procedures, and planned retention of a new audit firm.

The Park District will make additional information available to the public as and when circumstances permit.

Popular Posts
Win FREE Oil Changes For A Year!
LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: These Are the Most Important Things to Have in Common with Your Partner
Tennessee May Build a Statue of Dolly Parton on its Capitol Grounds in Nashville
Mega Millions Drawing=$970 Million, Powerball Drawing =$730 Million
Willie Nelson Got the COVID-19 Vaccine