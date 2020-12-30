Joliet Once Again Looking for a New City Manager
WJOL has learned that the city of Joliet will once again be looking for a new city manager. Interim City Manager Jim Hock has informed that council that his time in Joliet needs to end sooner than later. In a letter to the City Council, Hock says that his last day of employment with the city will be on Friday, January 8th. Hock had previously served as City Manager from October of 2013 to April of 2017. Joliet has been without a permanent City Manager since October of 2018 when Hock’s replacement David Hales left after only several months on the job. Since Hales left the City Manager position, Joliet has had former corporation council Marty Shannahan and former Economic Development Director Steve Jones also serve as Interim City Manager for the city of Joliet. No word on if Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk will nominate a new interim or permanent City Manager candidate at the next city council meeting on January 4th.