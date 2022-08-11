98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Joliet Officer Discharges Gun In Pursuit Of Suspect

August 11, 2022 5:21AM CDT
On August 10, 2022, at 8:02 p.m, Joliet Police Officers on patrol observed two males behind a gas station in the 700 block of East Cass Street. One of the suspects fled on foot as Officers approached. Officers ran after the suspect and then observed that he was holding a handgun. The suspect ignored numerous commands from Officers to stop and to drop the handgun. Officers pursued the suspect to the 600 block of Jerome Street at which time the suspect turned back towards an Officer while still armed with the handgun. The pursuing Officer discharged their weapon, missing the suspect. The suspect then dropped their weapon and was taken into custody. The suspect’s weapon was recovered at the scene.

There were no injuries related to this incident and there is no further threat to the community. The investigation into this incident is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

