Joliet Native Keeping Job as Chicago’s Top Federal Prosecutor
Chicago’s top federal prosecutor isn’t being forced to resign as originally planned. The White House confirmed yesterday that the Biden administration won’t seek a replacement for U.S. Attorney John Lausch. Lausch was originally asked to step down by the end of last month. The change comes after U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth wrote a letter to President Biden hailing Lausch, who was nominated by President Trump in 2017. Mayor Lightfoot also called for Lausch to keep his job. Lausch is a native of Joliet who attended Joliet Catholic and won the 1987 state football championship.