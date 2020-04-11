Joliet Native Allie Quigley to compete in This Weekend’s NBA HORSE Competition
Chicago Sky's Allie Quigley reacts as she is introduced at the 3-point contest during the WNBA All-Star festivities Friday, July 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
The biggest names for the NBA HORSE competition already leaked: Trae Young, Chris Paul and Zach LaVine. The other competitors are a current NBA player (Mike Conley), two former NBA players (Paul Pierce and Chauncey Billups), a current WNBA player (Allie Quigley) and a former WNBA player (Tamika Catchings). Allie is a Joliet Native, she attended Joliet Catholic Academy. She matches up against LA Clippers star Chris Paul.
The NBA HORSE quarterfinals will be televised thia Sunday at 7 p.m. Eastern. The semifinals and final will be televised the following Thursday at 9 p.m. Eastern. Players must describe each shot attempt, specifying the type of score they intend to make before taking a shot, such as a bank shot or swish. Dunking is prohibited. See the brackets and read the complete story from YAHOO SPORTS here.