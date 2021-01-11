      Weather Alert

Joliet Names First Female Interim Police Chief

Jan 11, 2021 @ 3:00pm

The city of Joliet has named lieutenant Dawn Malec as the new interim police chief. Malec is the first woman to ever hold the chief position in the Joliet Police Department. She began her career with the Joliet Police Department in 1994 as a patrol officer and rose through the ranks to sergeant in 2009 and lieutenant in 2014. WJOL has been told that Malec will be considered for the job on a permanent basis but that no final decisions have been made. The chief of police job became open when Al Roechner announced his retirment on Friday after negotiations with interim City Manager Jim Hock.

