Joliet Names First Female Interim Police Chief 01 11 2021
The city of Joliet has named lieutenant Dawn Malec as the new interim police chief. Malec is the first woman to ever hold the chief position in the Joliet Police Department. She has been with the Joliet Police Department since 1994. WJOL has been told that Malec will be considered for the job on a permanent basis but that no final decisions have been made. The chief of police job became open when Al Roechner announced his retirement on Friday after negotiations with then interim City Manager Jim Hock.