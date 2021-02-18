Joliet Mother Arrested After Leaving Children Home Alone
A remote learning session reveals that a Joliet child is home alone and an alert teacher contacts the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. On February 17, 2021 at approximately 11:55 a.m., Joliet Police Officers responded to the 900 block of Lois Place for a welfare check of children possibly left home alone at a residence. Upon arrival, Officers learned that a
teacher had contacted DCFS after her 7-year-old student indicated during a remote learning session that no adults were at the residence. DCFS representatives then contacted the Joliet Police Department.
Upon arrival, Officers located two male children, aged 7 and 3 years old, within the residence. Officers determined that there were no adults home at the residence. The children were taken into protective custody. Officers summoned a Joliet Fire Department ambulance to the scene and both children were medically evaluated and then transported to the Joliet Police Department in the ambulance.
Officers located a phone number for 27 year old Adriana Oray, the mother of the children, and requested that she come to the Joliet Police Department. Upon her arrival, Oray advised that she works as a self-employed massage therapist and had left the children home to provide a massage at a client’s home in Indiana. Oray was taken into custody without incident at the Joliet Police Department. The two children were placed into the protective custody of DCFS. On Thursday, February 18th, Oray was arrested, booked and released on an I-Bond for 2 counts of Endangering the Life or Health of a Child.