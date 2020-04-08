      Weather Alert

Joliet Mayor Updates Public On COVID-19 Thursday, April 9th

Apr 8, 2020 @ 9:56am

Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk will hold a press conference at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 9th at City Hall in the Council Chambers. The Mayor will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic. This conference will be streamed LIVE on the City’sFacebook page and shared on social media outlets.

Members of the media are welcome to attend, keeping with social distancing guidelines and keeping a maximum of no more than 10 people in the Chambers at a time.

