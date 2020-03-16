      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Joliet Mayor Plans NorthPoint Vote Despite CDC Guidelines

Mar 16, 2020 @ 6:20am

Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk is denying a request by Governor JB Pritzker to delay the NorthPoint vote. The Joliet City Council is expected to vote on Tuesday, March 17th on annexing over 12-hundred acres to allow for the Compass Business Park. Say No To NorthPoint group has been vocal and present at meetings with hundreds in attendance. The CDC is recommending limiting groups to no more than 50 people for the next eight weeks. Mayor O’Dekirk is expected to hold the meeting Tuesday night and vote on the controversial project.

Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Country Dancing
Local Bands