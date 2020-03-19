Joliet Mayor: City Hall Closes But Services to be Uninterrupted
Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk has announced that due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, the city of Joliet will close city hall end of business Friday. The mayor said this closure will have no impact on city operations.
The mayor also said that the city is in the process of designating employees as either essential and non-essential in order to limit person to person contact but still ensure that city services are uninterrupted.
The city has also created a resouce Page for seniors who live in Joliet. This page includes information and links to organizations in the area that are providing assistance to seniors during this pandemic. That resource page can be found at cityofJoliet.gov