      Weather Alert

Joliet Mayor Answers Your Questions About The NorthPoint Development On WJOL Thursday Morning

Apr 15, 2020 @ 9:10am

In an exclusive interview, Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk will answer questions regarding the NorthPoint development proposed for Joliet. Mayor O’Dekirk will be on the Scott Slocum show on Thursday, April 15th at 8:10 a.m. The Joliet City Council has held three days of public hearings by phone to allow residents to vent their opinions with the latest occurring tonight at 6:30 p.m. Send you questions to Scottslocum@wjol.com.

Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Local Bands
Country Dancing