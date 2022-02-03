      Breaking News
School Closings

Joliet Man Turns Himself Into Shorewood Police Following Fatal Pedestrian Accident

Feb 3, 2022 @ 1:51pm

A 21-year-old Joliet man has turned himself into police in connection with a 2020 traffic accident that killed a Shorewood woman. Christian Rodriguez has been charged with aggravated use of an electronic communication device and reckless conduct. Rodriguez was driving on Black Road in Shorewood on June 4th of 2020 when he is said to have stuck and killed Joni Hilger. Rodriguez turned himself into authorities over the weekend and was given a bond of $50,000. Rodriguez’ next date in court will be on March 2nd.

Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Don't Kill Yourself, Shoveling Snow
Ruling On Illinois’ School Mask Mandate Expected Soon
IDOT Lane Closures This Weekend On I-80
Brantley Gilbert Just Dropped A New Song & Music Video!
Chris Stapleton Had A Different Taste In Music!
Connect With Us Listen To Us On