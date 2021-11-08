Joliet Man Struck And Killed By Vehicle In Lockport

A Joliet man was struck and killed by a vehicle early Saturday morning on November 6th. The Will County Coroner’s office is reporting the death of 66-year-old Richard M. Narbaiz of Joliet. He was pronounced deceased at about 4 a.m. on November 6th at the Silver Cross Hospital ER in New Lenox. Mr. Narbaiz was a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle in the 1300 block of Division Street in Lockport. The Lockport Police Department is investigating the incident. An autopsy was scheduled for 11-6-21.