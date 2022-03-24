Joliet Man Sentenced to 48 Years in Prison in Fatal Shooting of Girlfriend

A 35-year-old Joliet man has been sentenced to 48 years in prison for the fatal shooting of his girlfriend Kia Johnson in their Joliet apartment in June of 2017. The shooting occurred when Johnson was playing with his revolver which was partially loaded. Despite having been told by the victim not to play with the gun, he fired the gun, striking the victim in the left side of the head. The victim subsequently died in the hospital as a result of the shooting. Johnson will receive 1743 days of credit for time served.