Joliet Man Identified As Pedestrian Struck in Drugstore Parking Lot

Mar 11, 2022 @ 6:45am

The Will County Coroner’s Office is identifying the pedestrian who was pronounced deceased on Wednesday morning in the parking lot of the CVS in Joliet. Thirty-nine-year-old Alex J. Langellier of Joliet was pronounced deceased at 6:54 am on Wednesday, March 10th in the 800 block of Plainfield Road.

Mr. Langellier was a pedestrian who was apparently struck by a vehicle. The Joliet Police Department is investigating the incident. An autopsy was performed on Wednesday, 03/10/2022. Mr. Langellier appeared to have suffered from multiple injuries due to a motor vehicle striking a pedestrian. Joliet police report the vehicle was driven by a 77-year-old male after the driver had entered the CVS parking lot from Plainfield Road. The pedestrian became trapped under the vehicle.

The Joliet Police Department is investigating the incident.

