Joliet Man Charged with Possessing a Stolen Handgun

A 30-year-old Joliet man has been charged with several felonies after an encounter with police on Saturday morning. It was at 3:54am on June 12th that officers were called to the 3000 block of Heritage Drive after a report of a domestic disturbance. Upon arriving, Officers determined that an adult female had been battered by her boyfriend, Christian Beattie. An investigation showed that Beattie was intoxicated and began breaking items inside of the residence. The victim attempted to intervene at which time Beattie is said to have struck her in face.
When Officers attempted to speak with Beattie, he fled on foot to a parked vehicle. Officers caught up to Beattie and placed him into custody following a brief struggle. Officers recovered a loaded handgun and determined that the handgun had previously been reported stolen. Christian Beattie has been charged with of Unlawful Use of a Weapon by Felon, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, No FOID, Domestic Battery, Obstructing a Peace Officer, Resisting a Peace Officer, and Criminal Damage to Property.