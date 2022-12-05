98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Joliet Man Charged with Child Pornography

December 4, 2022 10:22PM CST
Joliet Man Charged with Child Pornography

The Illinois State Police have announced the arrest of a 29-year-old Joliet man on Child Pornography charges. Last Wednesday, November 30th, officers arrested Bernard Kelly for three counts of Possession of Child Pornography. Officers made the arrest after a search warrant on electronic device belonging contained child pornography.

Kelly is currently being held at the Will County Adult Detention Facility pending a bond hearing.  The investigation remains open and on-going.

