Joliet Man Charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery

August 25, 2022 12:52PM CDT
A domestic violence investigation in Joliet has led to the arrest of a 28-year-old man. On Tuesday night just before 10:00 am, Joliet Police were called to a house in the 400 block of North Nicholson Street for a domestic disturbance. A subsequent investigation by authorities led to the arrest of Nicholas Rios of Joliet. Rios and a woman were involved in an argument when he allegedly grew angry and forcefully entered a bedroom where the victim was located. He is then said to have pushed the victim down, causing the victim to strike her head on a nearby table. Joliet Police tell WJOL that Rios then began choking the victim with both hands while she was on the ground. He also had the victim’s cell  phone and refused to give it to her; however, the victim was eventually able to access her phone and call  911. Rios was on the scene and was placed into custody without incident. 

Nicholas Rios has been charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery and  Interference with the Reporting of Domestic Violence.  

