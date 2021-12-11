Joliet Man Charged in Connection with Uncle’s Murder

A 31-year-old Joliet man has been charged in connection to the murder of his uncle. It was at 3:35pm on Wednesday, December 8th that Joliet Police were called to the 900 block of Natoma Court for a domestic disturbance. A female victim told officers she had been battered by her ex-boyfriend. The ex, Anthony Harames, refused to exit the residence for police which led to a multiple-hour standoff. Eventually Harames was taken into custody without incident.
It was during the standoff that the 53-year-old homeowner of the residence was reported missing to detectives by family members. The homeowner had not been heard from since early November. When detectives interviewed Harames after the standoff, he admitted to killing the victim with a knife and disposing of the body in the Woodlawn Cemetery.
A search of the cemetery located a deceased male and it was later determined that the victim was the individual who had been reported missing. Anthony Harames has been charged with three counts of First Degree Murder, Concealment of a Homicide Death and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.