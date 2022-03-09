Joliet Man Arrested in Connection to Joliet Township Homicide

A 47-year-old Joliet man has been charged in connection to a homicide from early February. Jerald D. Shumpert of Joliet has been charged with being an Armed Habitual Criminal and Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon. Shumpert was scheduled for court on an unrelated case, and new charges were announced against Shumpert in the homicide of Leelinn Fox of Joliet. The Will County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 1500 block of Maple Road in Joliet Township for a complaint of shots fired back on Feb. 4th, at approximately 1:28 AM.
Once deputies arrived on scene, they located Leelinn Fox, bleeding from the head from a gunshot wound. Deputies on scene attempted to render aid to Fox, and East Joliet Fire Protection arrived on scene to transport him to a local area hospital. Shortly after arriving at the hospital Fox, was pronounced deceased by hospital staff. It was reported to deputies on scene that there was a party being held at the house and that approximately twenty to twenty-five people were attending the party. After gathering enough evidence, detectives were able to determine that Shumpert was the only suspect in the homicide investigation of Leelinn Fox.
Jerald D. Shumpert is currently being housed at the Will County Adult Detention Facility and his bond has been set at $1,000,000.00.